Budget 2023 is a delicate balancing act amid a tight fiscal position: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Budget 2023 has been a delicate balancing act to find the sweet spot amid a tight fiscal position and competing demands, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday.

Balance was a key theme of his speech: between more taxes and more handouts; between various priorities of the day, as “the Budget cannot cover everything”; and between increasing corporate taxes and maintaining competitiveness, among other things.

He explained in Parliament how the Finance Ministry planned to balance the Government’s books, while responding to MPs who had called for more cost-of-living support or more help for certain groups or areas.

“So we enhanced our parenthood and family-related schemes in this Budget. Next time, we will look at other schemes, so everyone will get a chance,” said Mr Wong, adding that every Singaporean still stands to benefit from the Budget.

In his round-up speech, he addressed questions raised by 58 MPs over three days of debate, which revolved around whether the Government was taking too much and giving back too little, if it was doing enough to stay competitive and help businesses and workers, and if it was doing enough to help Singaporeans and households in need.

“We want to get back to a more sustainable fiscal position, but we cannot taper down support too quickly, because the economic outlook remains uncertain,” he said.

“The Government remains very focused on advancing the well-being of the broad middle of society,” added Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

The middle-income group in Singapore pay less taxes than their counterparts in other advanced societies, and also receive more in benefits than they pay in taxes, he added.

He noted that Singapore’s tax to gross domestic product ratio, at 14 per cent, is considerably lower than in most other advanced economies.

“Compared to citizens elsewhere, Singaporeans pay much less in taxes and yet are able to enjoy high quality public services. At the same time, this low tax burden rewards hard work and enterprise and allows our people and businesses to keep most of what they earn,” he said in a 90-minute speech wrapping up the Budget debate.

The House on Friday endorsed the $123.7 billion Budget, which had included a suite of measures to support parents and families, as well as financial support measures to combat the rising cost-of-living and inflation.

Mr Wong noted that Singapore’s tight fiscal position is very much a reality over the medium term.

“That’s why we have to proceed with the second step of the increase in goods and services tax (GST) in 2024 as planned. Deferring this will only store up more problems for the future and will leave us with less resources to take care of our growing number of seniors,” he said.

The GST rate increased from 7 per cent to 8 per cent on Jan 1, 2023 and is slated to rise another percentage point to 9 per cent on Jan 1, 2024.