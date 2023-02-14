Budget 2023: Expected Budget deficit of $2 billion for 2022, says DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - A budget deficit of about $2 billion is expected for the financial year 2022.

This expected deficit, which makes up 0.3 per cent of gross domestic product, accounts for revenue upside as well as higher spending, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget statement on Tuesday.

Stronger than expected revenues, especially from corporate income tax and asset-related taxes in FY2022, helped to fund the three packages rolled out in 2022 to the tune of $3.5 billion to address cost-of-living concerns, he said.

This additional revenue will also cover higher spending in other areas, particularly in ramping up the supply of Housing Board Build-To-Order flats to catch up with the backlog that arose from Covid-19 delays, he added.

Meanwhile, there was also a lower-than-expected draw on the reserves for Covid-19 emergency public health spending.

While President Halimah Yacob had earlier concurred with a draw of up to $6 billion for this in FY2022, a lower amount of up to $3.1 billion is now expected to be drawn, as the public health situation has since stabilised, said Mr Wong.

This brings the total expected draw on the past reserves to $40 billion for the three financial years of 2020 to 2022, less than the initial draw of $52 billion that the Government had sought the President’s agreement for near the onset of the pandemic.

Mr Wong said: “It reflects our prudent approach in using our reserves – drawing on them judiciously, only when there are compelling reasons to do so.”