Budget 2023: Expected Budget deficit of $2 billion for 2022, says DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - A budget deficit of about $2 billion is expected for the financial year 2022.
This expected deficit, which makes up 0.3 per cent of gross domestic product, accounts for revenue upside as well as higher spending, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget statement on Tuesday.
Stronger than expected revenues, especially from corporate income tax and asset-related taxes in FY2022, helped to fund the three packages rolled out in 2022 to the tune of $3.5 billion to address cost-of-living concerns, he said.
This additional revenue will also cover higher spending in other areas, particularly in ramping up the supply of Housing Board Build-To-Order flats to catch up with the backlog that arose from Covid-19 delays, he added.
Meanwhile, there was also a lower-than-expected draw on the reserves for Covid-19 emergency public health spending.
While President Halimah Yacob had earlier concurred with a draw of up to $6 billion for this in FY2022, a lower amount of up to $3.1 billion is now expected to be drawn, as the public health situation has since stabilised, said Mr Wong.
This brings the total expected draw on the past reserves to $40 billion for the three financial years of 2020 to 2022, less than the initial draw of $52 billion that the Government had sought the President’s agreement for near the onset of the pandemic.
Mr Wong said: “It reflects our prudent approach in using our reserves – drawing on them judiciously, only when there are compelling reasons to do so.”
Even then, he added that it was unlikely that the Government would be able to put back what has been drawn from the past reserves, which before Covid-19 were last drawn on during the 2008 global financial crisis.
The Government spent $4 billion in 2009, and was able to put back what was drawn two years later because of the sharp recovery in the economy, and Singapore’s fiscal position.
Mr Wong said Singapore’s economy may have bounced back to pre-Covid-19 levels this time, but the country continues to be in a tight fiscal position.
“But we will not waver from our commitment to safeguard our reserves as a key strategic asset,” he added.
Underscoring the importance of the reserves, he said they have helped Singapore to weather major global shocks, prevent high unemployment rates, and build capabilities even in the midst of economic downturns.
Many other countries had borrowed to finance their additional Covid-19 spending, which future generations will eventually have to repay, he added.
In contrast, he said, Singapore’s reserves allowed it to respond quickly without falling into debt, or burdening either current or future generations of Singsporeans.
He pledged to continue to uphold the practice of fiscal prudence and the principles that underpin the protection of the reserves.
This is why it was necessary to raise the goods and services tax – to ensure that there are resources to take care of seniors and also keep a balanced budget over the medium term, he said.
“I thank Singaporeans for your understanding of why we must continue to live within our means and contribute our fair share of revenues, and be good stewards of our reserves for the benefit of all Singaporeans – both now and in the future,” he added.