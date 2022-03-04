Budget 2022: Firms to be allowed to hire workers on work permits instead of S Passes in 7 jobs

SINGAPORE - Employers in the services and manufacturing sectors will be able to hire foreign workers under work permits instead of S Passesfrom next year.

Currently, some employers hire manual workers on S Passes instead of work permits due to restrictions on the countries where work permit holders can be hired.

From September next year, some restrictions will be lifted and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will allow employers to hire these rank-and-file workers on work permits if they work in seven selected occupations.

This move is part of a broader plan to help firms adjust to the higher quality benchmark for S Pass workers, announced Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng in his speech at the 2022 Budget debate on Friday (March 4).

He was responding to Nominated MPs Cheng Hsing Yao and Janet Ang, who called for more calibrated foreign workforce policies to address persistent shortages in certain sectors in their Budget speeches.

In the Budget Statement on Feb 18, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced that higher minimum qualifying salaries and levies for S Pass holders would be introduced from this September, pegged to the top one-third of local associate professionals and technicians.

Said Dr Tan: "At the S Pass level, foreign workers perform specialised, technical roles. These are skilled jobs with good opportunities, which many of our polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education graduates have an interest in.

"We want to continue to ensure that our locals have a level playing field to take up these roles, and that S Pass holders are coming in to fill skills gaps, and not just because they are cheaper."

One of the seven occupations on the list is cooks in Indian restaurants.

Dr Tan said restaurants and other businesses in the services sector can already hire work permit holders from China and Malaysia today.

With the relaxed restrictions, Indian restaurants can hire cooks on work permits without requiring them to come from China and Malaysia.

The other occupations are food processing workers, such as condiments and sauce makers in food processing firms; sheet metal workers; welders and flame cutters; metal moulders and coremakers; riggers and cable splicers; and structural metal preparers and erectors.

The new work permit policy will kick in next September, when minimum qualifying salary for S Pass renewals will see its first of three increases announced by Mr Wong.