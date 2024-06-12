Brunei is Singapore’s ‘special and most trusted partner’: PM Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Brunei have stood by each other over the decades, and will continue to be natural partners as two small countries navigating an increasingly dangerous and turbulent world, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on June 11.

Affirming the special relationship between both sides, he said the close neighbours are firmly committed to extending cooperation into new areas as they mark 40 years of diplomatic ties this year.

These include fields under sustainability such as carbon markets and renewable energy, as well as urban planning, the digital economy and food security, PM Wong said in a toast speech at a lunch hosted by Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

PM Wong, who is on his first overseas trip since he took office in May, arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan in the morning with his wife, Ms Loo Tze Lui. He was received by Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Al-Muhtadee Billah and his wife, Princess Pengiran Anak Sarah.

He then had an audience with Sultan Bolkiah and his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, before the royal couple hosted him and his delegation to an official lunch at the Istana Nurul Iman.

PM Wong said the longstanding Singapore tradition for new leaders to kick off introductory visits in the region with Brunei reflects the special relationship the two countries have shared across successive generations of leaders.

Former prime minister Lee Hsien Loong did so when he took office in 2004, and both President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former president Halimah Yacob also made Brunei their first stop for their overseas state visits.

“This reflects the importance that Singapore accords to our relationship with Brunei, our special and most trusted partner,” said PM Wong.

At the official lunch, Sultan Bolkiah said the key pillars of Singapore and Brunei’s partnership are in defence and finance, to which PM Wong agreed.

The jungles of Temburong have been an excellent and realistic training ground for generations of Singaporeans, “including me and many in my delegation”, noted PM Wong.

“This has contributed to the operational readiness of the Singapore Armed Forces, and we are continuing to do more to enhance the professionalism of our respective armed forces and build trust between them,” he added.

In December 2023, he had witnessed the commissioning of KDB Al-Faruq, the second of two former Fearless-class Patrol Vessels transferred from the Republic of Singapore Navy to the Royal Brunei Navy.