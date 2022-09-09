Compromise, expanding common space key to keeping society united: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Keeping a diverse society united is not easy, and Singapore's starting point is that people can be good Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, or Hindus, while also being good citizens, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

While the Government sets the tone, minority communities have maintained the trust of other groups, and the majority Chinese community understands the need to recognise and respect their interests, he noted.

"Everyone understands what is at stake. Everyone accepts that no group can get everything it wants," he said.

"Everyone supports the overriding need to compromise, adjust, and accommodate the sensitivities of other faiths. Expand our common space; and build a reservoir of trust and respect amongst all Singaporeans," he added.

"This way, we can continue building a multiracial and multi-religious nation where every Singaporean - regardless of race, language or religion - is a valued and respected member of society, and where Singaporean Muslims like all other groups in Singapore can develop their own unique Singaporean identities, different from that of other Muslim communities across the world."

PM Lee was speaking to community and religious leaders, scholars and officials from around the world at the opening of the inaugural International Conference on Communities of Success, organised by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) to share its experiences as well as learn from others.

He noted that many countries start off with the ideal of building inclusive societies that treat all equally. "But along the way, with electoral politics and majoritarian instincts, the temptation to use race and religion to win votes is always there," he said. "Once a society evolves in that direction, it is very difficult to turn back."

Of the 1.9 billion Muslims globally, 400 million or so are minorities in their countries. For many, Islam is not only a spiritual faith but a comprehensive way of life, which means expressing their Islamic identity while expanding what they share in common with non-Muslim fellow citizens is an important yet delicate process, he said.

And since the Sept 11, 2001 terror attacks on America, the threat of terrorism has sowed suspicion, fear and Islamophobia, straining relations between Muslims and non-Muslims.

Singapore, he said, has been fortunate to enjoy generally harmonious relations.

Policies and laws have been designed to uphold equality, safeguard the rights of minorities and expand common spaces, thereby helping prevent minority groups from becoming marginalised and ensuring they have space to pursue their practices.

The minority communities also play their part, said PM Lee.

"They approach issues with a spirit of mutual understanding and accommodation. They understand that because of our multiracial context, some things have to be done differently from elsewhere," he added.

"Singapore has been fortunate to have had Muslim religious leaders who have understood this fundamental point."