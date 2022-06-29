Beyond active participation, Forward Singapore should reach consensus on difficult issues: Observers

SINGAPORE - The latest engagement exercise involving the Government and Singaporeans has to go beyond encouraging participation to arrive at broad societal consensus on difficult issues and agreed-upon solutions that keep the trade-offs in mind, said political observers on Wednesday (June 29).

Whether the new Forward Singapore exercise will be "more of the same" also depends on how wide-reaching and open its dialogues are, otherwise it could be seen as a paper exercise that is more form than substance, said Associate Professor Eugene Tan from the Singapore Management University's Yong Pung How School of Law.