Authorities studying adding more safety measures at Tuas Checkpoint after March 24 accident

SINGAPORE - The authorities are mulling over putting in place more safety measures at Tuas Checkpoint after a Singaporean driver allegedly lost control of his car in March and left an auxiliary police officer critically injured.

The new safety measures that are being considered include putting up more barriers and shifting the observation post where the officer was stationed away from the path of oncoming vehicles, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

The 28-year-old officer from security services firm Certis remains unconscious nearly a month after suffering a severe head injury from the March 24 accident, he added.

Mr Shanmugam, in a written parliamentary reply on Friday, was responding to Hougang MP Dennis Tan, who had asked whether the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will review its operations and design of entry points at the border crossing to cut the risk of similar incidents.

In his reply, Mr Shanmugam said the accident took place at the observation point, where auxiliary police officers are stationed as part of efforts to prevent unauthorised vehicles from entering or exiting the checkpoints.

Preliminary investigations found that the 42-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated and driving at a high speed up the viaduct leading to Tuas Checkpoint, he added.

The driver, Mr Shanmugam said, allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the checkpoint’s observation point area, hitting a drop arm barrier, concrete bollards and the auxiliary police officer, who had been wearing a reflective vest and a blinker.

On the day of the accident, ICA and the police in a joint statement said the car had flipped and hit the officer on duty. Both men were later taken to hospital.

ICA and Certis are in touch with the officer’s family and will continue to provide help and support, Mr Shanmugam said.

Meanwhile, the driver was arrested on the day of the accident for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, and for drink driving. He had some lacerations from the accident.

Mr Shanmugam said more information cannot be made public because investigations are ongoing.

He added that the observation post came with protective features like the drop arm barrier and concrete bollards, and there has been no issue so far, with thousands of vehicles going by daily.

In this case, the driver was allegedly intoxicated and driving at high speed, he said.