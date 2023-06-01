Australian PM Anthony Albanese to meet Acting PM Lawrence Wong during official visit to S’pore

SINGAPORE - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is making a three-day official visit to Singapore from Thursday to Saturday for the 8th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting.

On Friday, he will call on President Halimah Yacob and hold a meeting with Acting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who will also host an official lunch in his honour, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday.

The Annual Leaders’ Meeting is a platform for both prime ministers to discuss bilateral cooperation, and exchange views on regional and international developments.

As Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for Covid-19, Mr Wong will host Mr Albanese for the Annual Leaders’ Meeting instead, MFA said.

Mr Lee, 71, said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning that he had “a post-Covid rebound”, and that his doctors have advised him to self-isolate until he tests negative in an antigen rapid test. He initially tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time on May 22.

On Friday, Mr Albanese will also deliver the keynote address at the 20th edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

He will also have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour.