askST: With the GEP being discontinued, what do I need to know about the new programmes that replace it?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Compared with the GEP, new centre-based advanced modules allow pupils to develop their strengths in specific academic domains.

SINGAPORE – The Gifted Education Programme (GEP) will come to an end, with its final batch graduating in 2028. On March 3, Education Minister Desmond Lee announced that starting from 2027, high-ability learners will instead attend advanced centre-based modules after school at one of 15 hubs.

This development comes after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in 2024 the discontinuation of the GEP in its current form .

In its place, a combination of existing school-based provisions and centre-based advanced modules will be the new standard of support for students with academic strengths across all primary schools.

Centre-based advanced modules are expected to benefit at least 2 per cent of the cohort, up from the 1 per cent served by the former GEP.

To qualify for these advanced modules, Primary 3 pupils will go through a new one-stage identification exercise. Previously, the GEP required a two-stage test.

The Straits Times spoke to centre-based and GEP teachers who participated in the trial of these modules to learn more about what this new programme looks like. Here is all you need to know about it.

Q: How is this new programme different from the GEP and from current programmes by schools for high-ability learners?

A: Compared with the GEP, these new centre-based advanced modules – in English, mathematics, and interdisciplinary subjects – allow pupils to develop their strengths in specific academic domains. Previously, the GEP required students to be good across multiple subjects.

To qualify for the GEP, pupils had to show mastery across various subjects, whereas for the new centre-based advanced modules and school-based provisions, pupils qualify for and will be developed in the subjects they are strong in.

Moreover, students can either stay in their home school for in-school programmes, or travel to one of 15 centres for the advanced modules. Previously, those in the GEP programme were required to transfer to one of nine GEP schools.

Certain in-school programmes and centre-based advanced modules will take place after school, and will be held weekly. Interdisciplinary modules will be held during the school holidays.

Q: What can my child expect from these centre-based advanced modules?

A: According to Ms Grace Tan, a centre and GEP science teacher, these modules “use exploratory, hands-on learning” that goes beyond the primary school curriculum, allowing pupils to engage directly with real-world applications of scientific concepts.

For example, during the study of traditional food preservation methods, “students investigated factors affecting food spoilage such as temperature, moisture and growth of microbes”, Ms Tan said.

Through their observations, pupils developed their own explanations for complex chemical processes like fermentation and dehydration, she said, adding that the kids continued exploring at home by identifying traditional preservation methods in familiar dishes.

Pupils were enthusiastic and made meaningful connections between scientific principles and daily life applications despite being unfamiliar with the apparatus and experiments, Ms Tan said.

The environment also allowed them to make mistakes and learn from them, modifying their experiments in real time – a process Ms Tan believes is essential for picking up core scientific skills.

For Madam Poh Sze Wei, centre teacher for mathematics and former GEP teacher, these modules give students a chance to explore new ideas beyond traditional classroom boundaries.

“We use an inquiry-based approach, where students explore and discover mathematical concepts through hands-on activities,” she said, giving an example from the trial of these modules of pupils using games to problem-solve.

“This developed their mathematical reasoning and critical thinking skills,” Madam Poh said, adding that they also learnt to pose their own mathematical problems and explore creative solutions.

Q: How does my child get selected for the centre-based advanced modules?

A: There will be a new standardised one-stage identification exercise for Primary 3 pupils to assess their abilities, starting in August.

Currently, to qualify for the GEP, Primary 3 pupils sit two standardised tests in which they are tested in English, mathematics and their general abilities.

With the new approach, the identification test focuses on the pupils’ aptitude for English and mathematics rather than how they perform with school-based curriculum content.

This test will not be the only yardstick for entry into the programmes, as schools can use additional information like teacher observations and daily work to select pupils for these programmes.

If a pupil does not get selected in Primary 3, schools may also nominate suitable Primary 4 and 5 pupils for these provisions at the end of every semester.

Q: If my child is selected, is it compulsory to attend all lessons? Can my child try different subject modules?

A: The new system is designed to be flexible for students, and is not compulsory for pupils to attend all classes . Pupils can choose whether to attend based on their interests, holistic development, and schedules.

Pupils participating in a centre-based advanced module may choose to defer their participation in a school-based provision, and vice versa, if they are involved in other programmes and activities such as co-curricular activities (CCAs).

The centre-based modules are also not sequential so the kids can attend some modules but not others.

Pupils may also qualify for a combination of school-based and centre-based advanced modules if they are assessed to have proficiency in those specific subjects. For example, a student might attend school-based English lessons while participating in mathematics centre-based advanced modules.

At the end of every semester, pupils may try a different subject in the school-based provisions or advanced modules if they have been assessed to be strong in that particular subject.

Q: How are the 15 centres chosen? How long do they stay in the designated schools?

A: The 15 centres were chosen based on geographical spread and accessibility by public transport, and are to be found in the following schools: Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School, Clementi Primary School, Geylang Methodist School (Primary), Innova Primary School, Jurong West Primary School, Kheng Cheng School, Palm View Primary School, Pioneer Primary School, Punggol View Primary School, Queenstown Primary School, St. Gabriel’s Primary School, Tampines Primary School, Teck Ghee Primary School, Yew Tee Primary School, and Yu Neng Primary School.

While there is no fixed duration for how long these centres remain in the designated school, MOE has said that the list of schools will be changed upon periodic review.

Q: Where do the teachers for this programme come from? Are they former GEP teachers, and are they tied to the school the centre is in?

A: The teachers at these centres will come from MOE’s HQ, and will not be part of the primary school they are teaching at.

In 2027, there will be 20 teachers that teach the centre-based modules, and MOE will progressively increase the number of teachers as more students come on board.