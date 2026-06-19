ASEAN, Russia reaffirm commitment to deepening cooperation at summit in Kazan

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ASEAN leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit that marked the 35th anniversary of relations between ASEAN and Russia.

SINGAPORE - ASEAN and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in areas of shared interest at a summit held in Kazan, a city in south-west Russia.

The ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit (ARCS), held on June 17 and 18 , marked the 35th anniversary of relations between both sides and the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Partnership.

Several documents were adopted at the summit, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on June 18.

These included the Kazan Declaration, which reviews the progress of ASEAN-Russia relations over the past 35 years and charts the direction for future cooperation. It calls for strengthened cooperation in various areas including maritime, trade and investment, energy, connectivity, security, education, and culture.

There is also a Joint Statement on Cultural Cooperation, which calls for deeper people-to-people ties and enhanced cultural exchanges, and the ASEAN-Russia Comprehensive Plan of Action (2026–2030) to guide practical cooperation for the next five years.

The summit was hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at the summit on June 18, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said ASEAN and Russia should work together in areas where their interests converge, and strengthen cooperation on initiatives that foster dialogue, build confidence and contribute to peace, stability and development in their region and beyond.

He added that Singapore welcomes Russia’s support for ASEAN Centrality, and noted that it has long been engaging in ASEAN-led mechanisms, including the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and the East Asia Summit (EAS).

“Singapore looks forward to Russia’s participation at the EAS and ARF in the Philippines later this year and to Russia’s continued support of ASEAN when Singapore assumes the rotational chair and holds these meetings next year,” he said.

ASEAN and Russia can work together in areas such as disaster management and countering the scourge of drugs, PM Wong added.

Both sides should continue to strengthen people-to-people ties through education and cultural exchanges, he said, noting that Russian officials regularly participate in civil service training courses in ASEAN member states, including in Singapore.

PM Wong said ASEAN’s twin priorities of deepening integration while expanding partnerships are especially salient in a more unpredictable and volatile geopolitical environment.

Against this global backdrop, it is more important than ever for countries to uphold international law and the rules-based global order, he added.

“That is why Singapore and ASEAN have consistently called on parties involved in conflicts to exercise restraint, return to dialogue, and pursue the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law,” PM Wong said.

It is also why ASEAN have been strong advocates for the continuous and unimpeded right of transit passage through key international waterways, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, he added.

PM Wong said Singapore welcomes the peace agreement between the United States and Iran, and hopes it can pave the way for a permanent end to the conflict and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“ Likewise, Singapore has taken the position we did on Ukraine not because of alignment with any side but because of our consistent commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” he said.

Singapore continues to support and encourage diplomatic efforts towards a ceasefire, and hopes these will “ultimately lead to a just, lasting and durable peace, again – consistent with international law and the UN Charter”, he added.

“Here, Singapore welcomes the latest developments in the Middle East, especially the peace agreement between America and Iran. We hope this can pave the way for a permanent end to the conflict and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

The Republic has condemned Russia’s attacks and said that its invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law. In 2022, MFA said Singapore would impose sanctions and restrictions on Russia, which are still in effect.

While there will inevitably be differences on certain issues between countries, there is also much that Singapore and Russia can work together on, particularly in areas of shared interests, said PM Wong.

PM Wong met President Putin at Russia’s request, as part of the programme for the summit.

The leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international developments, MFA said. PM Wong also looked forward to working with Russia under Singapore’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2027, the ministry added.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit. PHOTO: MDDI

In a social media post, PM Wong said: “Our discussion underscored the value of dialogue and engagement, even when countries do not see eye to eye on every issue. Singapore values its long-standing ties with Russia and its people, and we will continue to look for opportunities to cooperate in areas of mutual interest.”

He also met the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on the sidelines of the summit.

Singapore and Tatarstan share longstanding relations, dating back to the visit by then-Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew to Tatarstan in 2007, MFA said . PM Wong and Rais Minnikhanov discussed cooperation across several areas including cultural, educational, and people-to-people ties.