Artificially reducing mature estates’ BTO prices will spur demand, affect genuine buyers: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - Artificially lowering prices of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in mature estates will increase the windfall gain for successful applicants, drive up competition for such flats and affect buyers with genuine housing needs, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Monday.

Application rates for BTO flats in mature estates have shot up in the last three years during the pandemic, giving rise to concerns over access to these flats, said Mr Lee in moving his motion on affordable and accessible public housing.

While available new land in mature estates is limited, the Housing Board has been working to launch more projects in mature estates in the last few years.

“But the irony is, the more BTO flats we supply in mature estates, the more buyers join the queue,” added Mr Lee.

“Why? Because Singaporeans can see that the subsidy in a BTO flat is real and that it means that after the minimum occupation period, they can sell the flat if they need to move and make capital gains... especially for flats in mature estates because they are highly sought after.”

Responding to calls by the Progress Singapore Party’s Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai to remove land costs from the pricing of HDB flats, Mr Lee said pricing new flats even lower would only increase the windfall gain that successful buyers enjoy, thus prompting even more people to join the queue and increasing demand for BTO flats in mature estates.

This would result in greater anxiety among flat buyers, affect first-time buyers who are looking for a flat to build their families and is also unfair to the families that failed to secure a flat in a mature estate, he added.

Instead, HDB is consciously moderating BTO prices in mature estates through the prime location public housing (PLH) model, even as more flats are being built in these areas, said Mr Lee.

He noted that flats in desirable locations in mature estates cannot be priced at the same level as other flats – a point he said Mr Leong has also acknowledged in his Facebook post on the topic.

The Government is considering how to prevent “locational premiums” from pricing out all but the most well-off buyers, while avoiding an excessive windfall gain for those who successfully book such flats in mature estates, said Mr Lee.

“It is easy to ask, why not make flats even cheaper? As a society, we have to debate and agree on how affordability should be fairly defined, because ultimately, we – the people of Singapore – are all collectively paying for it,” he added.

He noted that substantial fiscal resources are already allocated to support HDB’s home ownership programme, with the board incurring a deficit of $3.85 billion in its last financial year.

“Many of us may not appreciate what this means. To put this in perspective, the revenue from the 1 per cent GST increase this year is less than half of this,” he said.

“What about the needs of our citizens for healthcare, education, transport and so on?”

Mr Lee said there have been many alternative housing proposals, including from opposition MPs. “I give them the benefit of the doubt that the intent is to improve the lives of Singaporeans. But they are not as frank about the trade-offs,” he added.