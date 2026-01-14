Animal welfare laws review will consider requirements for CCTV at pet groomers: Alvin Tan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The authorities have probed 54 cases of alleged groomer-related pet harm over the past three years, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said.

Speaking in Parliament on Jan 14, Mr Tan said those individuals working in animal-related businesses, including pet groomers, are expected to uphold high standards of animal welfare as they are entrusted with their clients’ pets.

“These individuals face higher maximum penalties under the Animals and Birds Act (ABA) for animal cruelty and welfare offences compared to other members of the public,” he said.

Those who do not meet the minimum standards in the Code of Animal Welfare could face legal action, which may include disqualifying them from owning an animal or running an animal-related business for up to 12 months.

A corgi named Fendi was tied to a table by a rope to its neck collar at home-based pet grooming salon Pawkins when it fell off in July 2024. Failing to get back onto the table, it eventually died.

A video, first posted on Instagram on July 24, showed how the dog struggled to get back onto the table on its own, went viral.

On April 8 last year, pet groomer Vanessa Chiu Yan Er, 29, was fined $10,000 after she pleaded guilty earlier to one count of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to Fendi.

A more recent case was in November 2025 when a white standard poodle named Buddy , was sent to pet shop Pawsome Singapore’s Tanjong Katong outlet for grooming and was reportedly left unattended.

The animal’s owner, Mr Tanish Dhillon, received a call later from the grooming centre to inform him that his dog had collapsed and died.

A footage from the pet shop’s CCTV showed that Buddy had been left alone before his death. The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), which is under the National Parks Board, is investigating the case.

Mr Tan said as part of the ongoing review of ABA, his ministry is assessing the regulatory regimen for pet sector activities, including pet grooming businesses.

He was responding to Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC), who asked if there should be mandatory CCTV recordings in areas where pets are handled or housed in pet grooming facilities and if the footages would be retained for investigation purposes.

Mr Tan said: “We will consider whether to include requirements for CCTV recordings when we amend the legislation. We are also reviewing the appropriate penalties for animal welfare and cruelty offences, including those that apply to animal-related businesses.”

Ms Tan then asked if AVS is also reviewing protocols on the proper supervision of pets left in holding areas while waiting for grooming, and whether public reporting channels and response time by the authority will be improved.

She also asked if there would be proper skills training for groomers, to ensure proper animal handling and prevent injuries and death of pets.

Referring to the code of animal welfare, Mr Tan said it specifies minimum standards and best practices for pet businesses and pet groomers.

“All pet groomers are encouraged to comply with these sets of standards and best practices, and that includes not leaving animals unintended in rooms or unsupervised,” he said.

“But where there are breaches to this code, they can be used to support prosecution under ABA, and where unnecessary pain or suffering has been found to be inflicted on the animal... or failure of duty of care is found, NParks then can take the appropriate action and enforcement action under ABA.”

Members of the public can report any cases they come across at 1800-4761-600. “AVS will be prompt and swift,” Mr Tan assured.