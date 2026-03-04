All S’pore schools to get more powerful fans for classrooms by 2027, cool paint for building facades

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - By 2027, all schools will be fitted with additional and more powerful fans in classrooms, and the exterior of their buildings coated with cool paint, said Minister of State for Education Jasmin Lau in Parliament on March 4.

MOE has also been working with schools to identify those that may experience pervasive heat build-up due to specific site constraints, conditions or surroundings that impede natural wind flow, she said.

In cases where current measures are insufficient, more cooling measures may be deployed, she added.

Air-conditioning can also be considered for classrooms that need to be enclosed for extended periods due to persistent dust or extreme noise such as from nearby construction sites, she said.

Ms Lau was responding to questions from Mr Cai Yinzhou (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) on whether schools most vulnerable to urban heat island effect have been identified and what progress has been made in applying cool paint and installing ventilations across older school campuses.

MPs such as Mr Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied GRC) had earlier asked about the impact of rising temperatures on students’ learning in schools.

Mr Cai asked a supplementary question on whether there are studies on the impact of thermal comfort on academic performance.

In response, Ms Lau cited a 2024 National University of Singapore study that identified that cognitive performance declines above a certain temperature threshold.

“But this doesn’t mean that all schools may need the same set of cooling measures. We will continue to look across our schools and target the measures at the ones where students may be experiencing more discomfort, and this may be temporary or permanent in nature.”

The study was commissioned by MOE in 2020 to determine how best to apply mixed-mode cooling to bring about optimal thermal comfort in classrooms, while balancing other considerations such as the impact on the environment, Senior Minister of State for Education David Neo had said earlier on March 3 during the debate on the Education Ministry’s budget.

Mr Neo said that MOE has been careful not to rush into installing air-conditioning as it is not as energy-efficient.

He cited the ministry’s efforts to cool schools over the years, such as adding more and faster fans to all classrooms, coating school building exteriors with cool paint and adopting uniforms with moisture-wicking or breathable materials to combat heat and humidity.

It has also implemented mixed mode cooling – which combines natural ventilation with mechanical ventilation and cooling – in school halls to achieve a target temperature.

Ms Lau said all new schools are designed to achieve Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy certification, which emphasises passive design to reduce heat gain, reduce reliance on air-conditioning and optimise natural ventilation.

For example, school buildings are oriented in a north-south direction for natural cross-ventilation, with shading to minimise direct sunlight, and large window openings for enhanced airflow and passive cooling, supported by ceiling fans.

Where possible, more shade and greenery are incorporated to further reduce the ambient temperature.

Ms Lau added that to ensure all schools have conducive learning environments, MOE is working with other agencies and researchers to study the effects of rising temperatures on student learning and well-being, including gathering more data on local conditions and their effects.

“As we gather more evidence on the local impact of rising temperatures on students, we will continue to refine our approach to achieve optimal thermal comfort across all schools in an environmentally sustainable manner,” she said.

This includes exploring further heat adaptation and active cooling measures for classrooms, such as mixed mode air-conditioning , she said.