All HDB rental coffee shops to provide budget meals by 2026 to help keep food affordable in the heartlands

SINGAPORE – By 2026, all 374 coffee shops let out by the Housing Board will be required to sell budget meals to keep food affordable in the heartlands.

Currently, 72 such coffee shops offer these budget meals which typically cost around $3 to $3.50, and black coffee offered at around $1 to $1.15.

Responding to MPs including Mr Xie Yao Quan (Jurong GRC), Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) on affordability of meals, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said on Thursday that the Government has heard “ground concerns about rising costs of living and want to proactively ensure that our residents can continue to access affordable cooked food options within neighbourhoods”.

That is why the affordable food scheme, launched in 2018 for the tender of HDB’s new coffee shops, is being expanded to include older coffee shops due for their three-yearly tenancy renewal from May 2023 onwards. Under the fresh leases, these coffee shops will have to provide four budget meals and two budget drinks – black coffee and tea.

Operators and stallholders will get a 5 per cent discount off the renewal rents for one year to help offer these meals, said Ms Sim.

The HDB said there “may be some differences in budget food options” between new coffee shops which are able to factor in the cheaper meals into their tenders, and those where the leases are being renewed.

For the older coffee shops coming on board from May, the prices of these meals will be proposed by the operator and reviewed by the HDB “to ensure they are reasonable and remain affordable in reference to nearby options”. This helps to peg the price of budget meals to market prices, said HDB, adding that “operators would also have more incentive to make good on a price that they themselves proposed”.

The 402 coffee shops that HDB has sold will not have to offer budget meals, but Ms Sim said she will speak with the operators to stress the importance of affordable food options.

She also said that the government may consider “time-limited” funding to cushion the potential impact of the rising cost of estate maintenance on residents, when addressing a suggestion from Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) that the funding for town councils should be reviewed.

This will help to support “town councils that continue to make adjustments in service and conservancy charges to meet long-term financial sustainability goals”. Currently, the Government disburses grants collectively amounting to $239 million a year to town councils.

Several MPs, including Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang), also asked for more support for businesses in HDB towns.

Ms Sim replied that under HDB’s Revitalisation of Shops scheme, shop owners will now co-pay 5 per cent of upgrading costs for common infrastructure, down from 20 per cent previously. HDB will bear the difference by funding 85 per cent of the costs, up from 70 per cent. The relevant town council will pay the rest, although the total budget remains capped at $35,000 for each shop.