BEIJING/SINGAPORE - When then Deputy Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made an unofficial visit to Taiwan a month before taking up the top job in Singapore in 2004, he unwittingly incurred the wrath of Beijing.

It abruptly called off a trip by then central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan to Singapore, delayed an invitation to a trade delegation to Chengdu led by then National Development Minister Mah Bow Tan, and scrapped a Singapore fair in Shanghai two weeks before it was due to open.