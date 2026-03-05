AI, genetic screening; flexible financing for preventive medicine in super-aged S’pore: Ong Ye Kung

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung brought up three new initiatives to support the changes in healthcare as Singapore readies itself for the future.

SINGAPORE - With Singapore becoming a super-aged nation, helping people stay healthy is more critical than ever.

So the nation is raising the bar in preventive medicine.

Said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung: “Ageing does not arrive with a bang. Neither is it a whimper. It progresses quietly, with a real and profound impact.”

Speaking at the debate on his ministry’s budget on Mar 5, Mr Ong, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, said that Singapore had acted early, having foreseen this demographic transition years ago.

It did so by raising GST to strengthen fiscal position; increasing retirement and re-employment ages; building more age-friendly streets and two-room flexi flats; and bolstering financial security for seniors through Silver Support, CPF Life and MediShield Life.

He assured members of the House that preventive care and population health remain the “overarching strategic thrust of what we are doing”, anchored by Healthier SG and Age Well SG.

Mr Ong brought up three new initiatives to support the changes in healthcare as Singapore readies itself for the future: the use of artificial intelligence in strengthening healthcare delivery; genetic testing for preventive care; and making Medisave flexible to help patients better meet their chronic and preventive care needs.

Harnessing AI to identify high-risk patients, screening for prevention

As with other sectors, MOH also has plans to deploy artificial intelligence (AI), but Mr Ong said when it comes to healthcare, it should be AI-enhanced, not AI-decided and clinicians should remain in the loop with healthcare remaining a profoundly human endeavour.

“We take a practical, use case-driven approach. AI should not be a solution looking for a problem. We deploy AI only where it demonstrably improves patient outcomes or the delivery of care, and does so cost-effectively,” he said.

One such use is strengthening health screening.

Like many countries, Singapore has developed an AI model to predict if a well person is likely to develop severe diseases in future by reviewing his current health status.

The Assisted Chronic Disease Explanation using AI or ACE-AI tool , developed by national HealthTech agency of Singapore Synapxe, will standardise the way primary care providers identify individuals with high risk of developing diabetes or high cholesterol within the next three years, he said.

Those flagged as high risk by the tool to have more than a 75 per cent chance of being diagnosed with diabetes and/or hyperlipidaemia (high cholesterol) within the next three years will undergo annual cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk screening, stepped up from every three years, which will be subsidised.

“This AI risk assessment tool will be rolled out to doctors for all Healthier SG enrolees from early 2027. If the tool flags a patient as high risk, the doctor may recommend more significant lifestyle adjustments and annual instead of three-yearly screenings,” Mr Ong said, adding that additional screenings will continue to be subsidised under Healthier SG.

As of February (2026), there are about 1,100 Healthier SG clinics.

Genetic screening to manage hereditary breast, ovarian cancers

It is estimated that one in 150 individuals carry a mutation in genes such as BRCA1 or 2 that are associated with HBOC and such a mutation substantially increases a woman’s lifetime risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

To enhance preventive care measures to support better health outcomes for Singaporeans, MOH is extending subsidised genetic testing to Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC) from December (2026) .

Women with the hereditary condition face a lifetime risk of up to about 60 per cent for breast cancer and up to about 50 per cent for ovarian cancer, compared to the 13 per cent and 12 per cent respectively in the general female population.

Mr Ong said these women will undergo genetic counselling before and after the test.

“If they test positive, we will also offer the test to their immediate family members. We expect over 2,000 individuals to be eligible for the test annually,” he added.

Genetic tests subsidies up to 75 per cent off for specific, approved tests for eligible Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents who can also tap on their MediSave to offset the cost.

At present, when a woman is identified to have hereditary mutation(s) in HBOC-associated genes through genetic testing, she is recommended for more frequent mammograms for those at risk for hereditary breast cancer or other risk-reducing measures such as risk-reducing surgeries.

Doctors will also recommend that family members also undergo the same genetic test so that they also benefit from early intervention if tested positive.

Since preventive intervention for high-risk individuals is being viewed increasingly as medically necessary to prevent more intensive treatment, financing coverage for risk-reducing surgeries will also be strengthened.

Mr Ong said while he has come across women in Singapore who chose to undergo preventive mastectomy to reduce their risk of breast cancer, they lamented that they cannot claim insurance for such surgeries, “MediShield Life generally does not cover prevention”.

“We will therefore extend MediShield Life and MediSave to cover preventive surgeries for HBOC later this year. I should add that breast reconstruction is also covered, no different from today. This will better support women in harnessing advancements in genomics to take better care of their health,” he told The House.

MOH is working towards implementing MediShield Life coverage for risk-reducing mastectomy by the third quarter of this year and for risk-reducing removal of both the fallopian tubes and ovaries by the fourth quarter for patients who test positive for HBOC and opt for these surgeries.

“This is a meaningful policy change ahead of International Women’s Day on Mar 8,” he added.

Flexible use of Medisave for Chronic Preventive Care

The third initiative Mr Ong said is to inject more flexibility in the use of MediSave, to encourage early intervention and reduce downstream complications.

MediSave, a mandatory national savings scheme to help Singaporeans pay for their own or their family’s medical expenses, will be enhanced and will no longer be merely a savings from January 2027.

“To provide more support for preventive and chronic care in the community, we will raise the MediSave limits from $500/$700 to $700/$1,000. This will benefit over 910,000 patients who currently tap on the scheme, roughly 20 per cent of whom have annual bills exceeding the current limits,” he said.

Its name will also change to MediSave Chronic and Preventive Care scheme to better reflect its new purpose to support chronic disease management and preventive care.

According to an MOH spokesman, out of these 915,000 patients, about 20 per cent had post-subsidy bills for chronic and/or preventive care that exceeded their withdrawal limit and around 95per cent made a MediSave withdrawal under Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDMP).

The remaining had utilised MediSave for preventive care only.

Among chronic patients who tapped on MediSave 500/700, around 80 per cent had complex chronic conditions and were eligible to withdraw up to $700 a year.

These are patients who received treatment for either two or more CDMP conditions in a visit; or for at least one CDMP condition with a recognised complication.

The CDMP, which currently covers 23 major chronic conditions, including diabetes mellitus, hypertension, lipid disorders, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (a progressive, irreversible, and inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow, leading to severe breathing difficulties) , will also extend its scope to thyroid disorders.

Patients diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism will be able to benefit from the enhanced MediSave Chronic and Preventive limit as well as receive CHAS subsidies for their ongoing treatment and management under CDMP.

This is expected to benefit more than 53,000 patients with thyroid disorders who will be able to use Medisave to pay for their outpatient treatment as well as selected vaccinations and preventive tests at polyclinics, MediSave-accredited General Practitioner (GP) clinics and Specialist Outpatient Clinics.

To further enhance preventive care, MOH is looking at including other chronic conditions, such as eczema, in the CDMP, and will provide an update when it is ready.

Mr Ong said the Government health budget is about 2.7 per cent of GDP in 2026, and it is expected to rise to around 3.5 per cent by 2030.

“This 0.8 percentage point increase is very significant – it means increasing the Government’s health budget from about $22.5 billion this year to over $30 billion in 2030,” he said.

In closing, he said Singapore need not fear being a super-aged society.

“We can embrace it and make the best of it. Ultimately, it is not the percentage of Singaporeans above 65 that defines us. … What matters is that Singaporeans are not just living for longer; we will strive to enable Singaporeans to live healthier for longer. We are not just a super-aged society; we will do whatever we can, to build a super-healthy Singapore.”