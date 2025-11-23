Address concerns over AI’s impact on jobs and livelihoods, and help workers adjust: PM Wong

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong pointed out that AI is evolving rapidly, with tremendous potential to improve and transform lives.

– Amid all the innovation brought about by artificial intelligence (AI), a key challenge for governments worldwide is addressing concerns about jobs and livelihoods and helping workers adjust, said Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Nov 23.

AI is evolving rapidly, with tremendous potential to improve and transform lives, he pointed out, and the world is still in the early stages of the AI journey, one marked by great excitement and massive investment . Governments should be clear-eyed and look beyond the hype, he said, speaking at a working session with leaders of the world’s biggest economies.

“Our task is to ensure the responsible use of AI and to harness AI’s real and longer-term potential to build a more efficient and responsive government, and to raise productivity across every sector of the economy.

“And this has been Singapore’s approach. We have been systematically harnessing AI applications within our public sector to streamline processes, to strengthen service delivery, and to free up officers to focus on higher-value work.”

The Republic is also supporting businesses in harnessing AI applications, he noted.

For smaller enterprises, this could be as simple as accessing AI-powered software and tools. For larger companies, it could mean using advanced AI models or even developing in-house models to fundamentally redesign work processes and to scale up new solutions.

“And that is why Singapore is also creating regulatory sandboxes and test beds where companies can experiment safely, trial new ideas, and bring cutting-edge AI solutions to market more quickly.”

The meeting on the second day of the summit at the Johannesburg Expo Centre focused on building a fair and just future, with discussions centred on issues of critical minerals, decent work and AI.

On Nov 22, leaders and top government officials from the Group of 20 (G-20) economies adopted a summit declaration pledging to address a wide array of pressing global issues.

Besides committing to address the climate crisis and end conflicts around the globe, the document also touched on how the power of AI can be harnessed for sustainable development and reducing inequalities.

On addressing concerns and helping workers adapt to the world of AI, PM Wong said that in Singapore, the Government worked very closely and proactively with employers and unions to reskill and upskill workers and facilitate transitions, where necessary, to new and better jobs.

“For example, in our ports, where we have automated crane operations, crane operators no longer need to work in harsh outdoor conditions but have been reskilled to control the cranes remotely in an air-conditioned room.

“They get higher productivity and better pay. This is one example, but there are many other industries where we have to tackle similar challenges, and in this area, we can all learn from one another.”

He commended India, Brazil and South Africa – the countries that held the rotating G-20 presidency over the past three years, from 2023 to 2025 – for leading the G-20’s efforts to examine how governments can promote decent work through AI. “This is key to a fair and just future for all,” he said.

He added: “The G-20 overall can play an important role in coordinating efforts to turn AI into an engine for global growth and for good jobs for our people, and Singapore looks forward to working closely with the G-20 to achieving this.”

He also congratulated South Africa on a very successful summit.

The meeting wrapped up the historic two-day summit, held in Africa for the first time near the famous Soweto township in South Africa, once home to the late anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela.

Breaking with tradition, leaders of the grouping had adopted the summit declaration at the start of the meetings on Nov 22, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa saying that there had been “overwhelming consensus and agreement” to do so.

This went against demands by the US that no declaration be made in its absence. US President Donald Trump had refused to attend the summit over claims that South Africa was persecuting its Afrikaner white minority, a claim that has been widely discredited.

At the summit, in line with the South African G-20 Presidency’s theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to strengthen international financial and economic cooperation and to collectively address future challenges, including the impact of AI, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

PM Wong had emphasised that the G-20 must act with pragmatism and fresh thinking to shape a future that is open, resilient and inclusive.

He highlighted the need to revitalise the rules-based multilateral trading system, including through reform of the World Trade Organization, and called for countries to share expertise and strengthen global partnerships to lead digital transformation, including AI.

PM Wong departed for Ethiopia on Nov 23.