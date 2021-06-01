Above 60? Just walk into any vaccination centre for your jabs

Seniors in Singapore who are above 60 years old will be able to walk into any vaccination centre and get their Covid-19 jabs on the spot, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

There will be no need for this group to register or book an appointment in advance.

"We will make the process even more convenient for you... Just turn up at a vaccination centre and you will be jabbed," he added as he announced efforts to speed up Singapore's vaccination exercise.

PM Lee's update on Singapore's strategy in the next phase of managing the pandemic came in a televised address to the nation.

Singapore's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, said at a press conference later that about 73 per cent of Singaporeans over 60 have booked their appointments or received their vaccinations.

But PM Lee said that despite this "excellent" response, 280,000 seniors have yet to book a slot, and urged them to come forward to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release that while all 40 vaccination centres, such as those in community centres, will accept walk-ins for this age group, polyclinics would not be able to do so because of their limited capacity.

Seniors who have trouble getting around can request to have their jabs at home.

As at last Wednesday, 24 individuals had had their vaccinations at home.

Reiterating this option for home vaccination, PM Lee said people can contact the Silver Generation Office under the Agency for Integrated Care, and a doctor and nurse will come to their homes to administer the shot.

VACCINES WILL KEEP YOU SAFE I want to make a special pitch to our elderly. Your response has been excellent. Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of our elderly - 760,000 senior citizens aged 60 and above - have had at least one jab or booked a slot already. But 280,000 of you have still not yet booked appointments. Please come forward to get jabbed as soon as possible. Most people of your age have already been vaccinated, including many of your friends and neighbours. The President and I have been vaccinated too, and so have all my Cabinet colleagues. The vaccines are safe, and they will keep you safe. PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG

"For those with elderly parents or relatives, please encourage and persuade your old folks to get vaccinated," said the Prime Minister, who is 69.

MOH, in its release, described vaccination as a key enabler for reopening. "Its ability to help us re-open safely can be felt only when we achieve a high level of population coverage for vaccination," said the ministry. "Hence, we urge everyone to be vaccinated when it is offered to you."

