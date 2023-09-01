About 85% of voters have voted in presidential election as at 5pm: ELD

Get live updates on Polling Day, and results after polls close at 8pm.

SINGAPORE - From nuns and nursing home residents, to a hospital patient who came with his leg in a cast, voters have been turning up at 1,264 polling stations on Friday.

As at 5pm, 2,302,996 Singaporeans – or about 85 per cent of the total number of eligible electors – had voted, said the Elections Department (ELD).

It added that those who have yet to vote are advised to cater sufficient time to cast their votes before the polls close at 8pm.

Polls opened at 8am as Singaporeans vote for the Republic’s ninth president.

After a shaky start, plagued by issues with the voter registration system and subsequent long queues, lines at polling centres eased by around 10am.

At Block 307 Jurong East Street 32, there was a queue of about 100 from 8am to 9am, with numbers falling drastically to just 10 people at 9.30am.

A young woman showed up with a curler in her hair as she cast her vote.