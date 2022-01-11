About 560 serious accidents annually involving cyclists on roads

An average of about 560 serious accidents involving cyclists on roads have been recorded yearly in the past five years.

Meanwhile, the average number of serious accidents yearly on park connectors and cycling paths stands at about 90, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran in a written parliamentary reply issued yesterday.

A serious accident refers to one that results in injuries or fatalities.

Mr Iswaran told Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) that the number of serious accidents a year has remained relatively stable, notwithstanding the increasing popularity of cycling in recent years.

He said it is difficult to assess the direct impact of new regulations to promote the safe use of bicycles and electric bicycles on safety outcomes.

But the combined impact of these regulations, along with regular education campaigns and enforcement efforts, has contributed to the stable rate of accidents, he added.

"The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will continue to step up education and enforcement efforts, to strengthen knowledge of and compliance with safe cycling practices," said Mr Iswaran.

"At the same time, we urge all road and path users to continue to play their part to use our shared spaces in a responsible manner."

The Government has announced several rules aimed at improving safety over the use of bicycles and electric bicycles in the past few years, amid growing concern about the use of active mobility devices.

In the latest set of rules which kicked in on Jan 1, cyclists caught flouting traffic rules will have to pay a $150 fine, double from $75 previously.

Cycling groups are now also capped at five cyclists in a single file or 10 when riding two abreast.

Users of electric bicycles and electric scooters were required to pass a mandatory online theory test before this year in order to continue using the devices in public spaces.

Riders are now required to show their digital certificate when requested by enforcement officers.

LTA said in a Facebook post last Friday that its enforcement officers have caught 26 people riding without the certificate since the start of the year.

E-scooter and e-bike riders who use their devices on public paths without passing the test can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for six months for the first offence.