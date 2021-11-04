A well-staffed judicial and legal service for the future

SINGAPORE - The judicial and legal services will be separated to reap the benefits of greater specialisation, following the passage of the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore (Amendment) Bill and the Judicial Service (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill in Parliament Wednesday (Nov 3).

The Bills enjoyed bipartisan support and discussions moved along at a fast clip, in contrast to recent marathon sessions over hotly debated issues such as the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act.