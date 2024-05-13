President Tharman thanks PM Lee for decades of selfless service, steering S’pore through crises

SINGAPORE - From the 2008 global financial crisis to the Covid-19 pandemic, outgoing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s 20-year term as head of government was marked by world-shaking crises.

The 72-year-old’s leadership gave Singaporeans the confidence to see through each of them while staying united, and he steered the nation to emerge not just intact, but also stronger and more resilient, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in a letter to PM Lee on May 13.

Responding to a letter from PM Lee stating that he intended to resign as prime minister on May 15, and that his government would resign on the same day, Mr Tharman noted Mr Lawrence Wong’s intention to appoint PM Lee as senior minister.

The President wrote: “Your experience and advice will, I am sure, benefit the new leadership team as they chart the new phase of our history and make an even better Singapore.”

Mr Tharman intends to appoint Mr Wong as the next prime minister on May 15, and will invite him to form the next government.

“In my judgment, concurring with your advice, Mr Lawrence Wong is the Member of Parliament who commands the confidence of the majority of the Members of Parliament,” Mr Tharman added.

Under Article 25 of the Constitution, the Prime Minister of Singapore is appointed by the President. Acting on advice of the Prime Minister, the President also appoints other ministers from among the Members of Parliament.

In his letter to the President, PM Lee said he had originally planned to hand over his position to a successor by the time he reached 70, which was in 2022. But the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted this timetable.

On April 14, 2022, MPs from the ruling People’s Action Party met and unanimously endorsed Mr Wong as the person to succeed him.

“Now, two years on, he is ready to lead Singapore,” PM Lee said.

Mr Tharman thanked PM Lee for his four decades of selfless service in government, including 20 years as PM.

He noted how PM Lee had advanced a vibrant and more diversified economy, opened new pathways of opportunity for Singaporeans, and strengthened social safety nets.

The President also said Singapore’s living environment had transformed under PM Lee, setting the country on a path towards climate sustainability.

“You have earned Singapore a unique standing in the world, with a voice of reason and a principled commitment to the international rule of law and the global good,” Mr Tharman wrote.

He added: “Your approach to governance has always been to accept differences, find ways to bridge them, and strengthen the common ground. Today, Singapore stands as an open yet cohesive society, even as global trends have moved otherwise.”

In addition, Mr Tharman noted how PM Lee had spent years mentoring the next generation of leaders, and ensured a smooth and orderly transition of political leadership.

He said: “Your sense of duty and integrity, wisdom and compassion, have set a high standard, and will inspire those who follow.”