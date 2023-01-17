8 pacts inked to deepen cooperation between S’pore and Uzbekistan in areas such as healthcare, trade

SINGAPORE - Eight agreements were signed on Tuesday aimed at deepening cooperation between Singapore and Uzbekistan, in areas such as transport, trade, education and healthcare capabilities.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is here on his first state visit to Singapore, witnessed the exchange of the pacts at the Istana.

Among the agreements is one between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health and Singapore’s Nanyang Polytechnic International aimed at boosting the healthcare and information technology capacity and capability of Uzbekistan.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between Enterprise Singapore and the Investment Promotion Agency under Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade to work on the promotion of bilateral economic relations.

President Mirziyoyev, who began his visit here on Monday, received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on Tuesday morning.

He then paid a courtesy call on President Halimah Yacob. He also had a new orchid hybrid named in his honour, Dendrobium Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the Istana.