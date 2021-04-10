8 in 10 polled feel PAP should pick its 4G leader in next 2 years

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, flanked by National Development Minister Desmond Lee (left) and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, after a news conference on April 8, 2021.PHOTO: ST FILE
Political Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - Eight in 10 Singaporeans polled by The Straits Times felt that the People's Action Party (PAP) should pick its next fourth-generation leader within two years, a result which political observers said points to a desire for greater clarity and certainty on the ruling party's leadership transition.

About half the respondents also said they were at least somewhat concerned about succession in Singapore, given Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's decision to step aside as leader of the PAP's 4G team and take himself out of the running to become Singapore's next prime minister.

