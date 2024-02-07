7 cases each year of parents asking about their child’s DSA outcome in past 5 years

SINGAPORE - There were an average of seven cases per year from parents querying the outcome of their child’s Direct School Admission (DSA) selection over the past five years, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Feb 7.

For each of these cases, the Ministry of Education (MOE) found that schools conducted their selection process rigorously, objectively and professionally, Mr Chan said.

He was responding to Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim’s parliamentary question about how MOE ensures schools adhere to guidelines for the DSA selection process and if there are systems in place to prevent preferential treatment.

Associate Professor Lim (Sengkang GRC) also asked if MOE had received any complaints about the scheme.

The DSA scheme was introduced to recognise pupils’ achievements in non-academic areas like sports and the arts, and grants Primary 6 pupils places in secondary schools before they sit the Primary School Leaving Examination.

Calling for a more thorough review of the system, Prof Lim said that he had received some “anecdotal evidence” that some coaches implicitly promise pupils access to certain sports in some secondary schools because they also happen to be coaches in those schools.

In response, Mr Chan said there is a difference between anecdotal evidence and a problem with the wider DSA system, adding that the ministry will investigate any case that is brought to its attention.

DSA looks at both the potential of a child and how well the child can fit into the school’s programme, he said, adding that the purpose of the scheme is to widen the range of talents and abilities that are used to assess a child and find the right school for him.

In doing so, some assessment of potential is needed, beyond evaluating a pupil based on his or her current performance, he added.

“I can fully understand that there will be isolated cases where they may not have gotten their choice and there will be questions, perhaps allegations of unfair practices,” he said.

“But if there are such things, let us know, and my assurance to you is that MOE will look at each and every case thoroughly,” he added.

Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) asked whether schools can suggest new DSA interest areas for students.

Mr Chan said that many schools have in fact proposed to the ministry the areas they want to focus on in their DSA selection.

“I have been an advocate that we need to allow a greater diversity of models, greater diversity in the types of talent that we recognise in our children, and to help them fulfil their potential that adds to the resilience of the society.”

However, certain guidelines still need to be followed, including making it known to everyone, and not to smaller sub-groups, that the area of interest is available for application, Mr Chan said.