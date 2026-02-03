59 large-scale vape smuggling cases detected by HSA and ICA in 2025; 230,000 vapes and parts seized

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOH and HSA said on Jan 29 that in the last four months of 2025, 3,534 people were caught and fined for owning and using vapes.

SINGAPORE – A total of 59 large-scale vape smuggling cases were detected in 2025, while more than 10,000 online advertisements selling vapes were removed over the past two years.

Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam cited these figures in response to a question in Parliament on Feb 3 from MP Jackson Lam (Nee Soon) on how the Ministry of Health (MOH) works with overseas platforms and foreign jurisdictions to disrupt cross-border vape supply chains.

Ms Rahayu said the major smuggling cases were detected by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), which seized around 230,000 vapes and accessories in 2025.

She added that HSA works with e-commerce, social media and messaging platforms to remove online listings selling vapes.

Mr Lam also asked about the proportion of removed vape listings being hosted on overseas platforms beyond Singapore’s jurisdiction.

Ms Rahayu said that around 99 per cent of sites taken down were linked to overseas posts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, WeChat, YouTube and Telegram. She added that the remaining listings were featured on local platforms such as Carousell and Lazada.

“We will continue to look at how to improve our efforts in enforcement, but we are not without levers. We already have a cadence of operations that HSA does on a daily basis,” she said.

This includes surveilling commercial sites with the help of bots, which trawl through the sites to detect listings that need to be taken down, she added.

Ms Rahayu said HSA also acts on tip-offs from the public and partner agencies.

Once the offending sites are removed, HSA will work with the Infocomm Media Development Authority and Singapore Police Force’s Online Criminal Harms Act Office to block specific vape commercial sites, she said.

“This is an ongoing effort, and we do take a multi-pronged approach as well. It is not just about enforcement, but also about educating the public and our people in understanding and reporting some of these sites that are available online,” she said.

Of these, 3,168 were vape offenders, and the other 366 were Kpod abusers. Kpods are vapes laced with etomidate, which is an anaesthetic agent.

The operations took place in the four months from Sept 1, when new anti-vape measures took effect .

New measures rolled out that day included stiffer penalties for vape suppliers, distributors and users, and mandatory rehabilitation for vape and etomidate abusers.

Vape sellers in Johor, who spoke to The Straits Times previously, said they have regular customers from Singapore .

Vape syndicates in Johor smuggle their products into Singapore by using land routes and goods hidden in cargo in trailers, vans, motorcycles and cars.

Those convicted of importing, distributing or selling vapes can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, for the first offence.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

Those with information on the illegal advertising, import, distribution, sale or possession of vapes can contact HSA through its online reporting form or call the Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037.

If you want to quit vaping, join the QuitVape programme or call the Health Promotion Board’s QuitLine on 1800-438-2000.

Those who voluntarily seek help will not face any penalties, nor have an offence record for coming forward.