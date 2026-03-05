50 multi-purpose courts for pickleball, badminton to be built over next 5 years

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – With a growing number of people playing pickleball or badminton in Singapore, the Government will address that demand by building an additional 50 multi-purpose courts islandwide over the next five years.

The construction of courts for both sports is part of the Sports Facilities Master Plan (SFMP), said Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) David Neo, who announced the initiative during the parliamentary debate on his ministry’s budget on March 5.

MCCY added that this initiative will address the growing demand for courts to play these popular sports, while providing Singaporeans with convenient access to a sports facility near their homes.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an MCCY spokesperson said that ActiveSG’s badminton courts and pickleball courts are “highly sought after, with utilisation rates of more than 90 per cent during peak hours”.

The 50 new courts include the eight for pickleball that will open at the Little India Bus Terminal in the coming months, and the eight dual-use courts for pickleball, tennis, and basketball that have been operational at The Kallang since January.

Currently, the public can access over 550 badminton courts and more than 80 pickleball courts islandwide through online booking platform MyActiveSG+.

The ministry is still finalising the sites for the remaining new multi-purpose courts and will share more details when ready.

Its spokesperson added: “Given Singapore’s land constraints, our approach is to explore alternative solutions beyond building entirely new sport facilities. This includes retrofitting existing venues where feasible, as well as repurposing under-utilised spaces, such as under viaducts, to bring sport facilities closer to our communities.

“For example, the CTE viaduct space in Jalan Bukit Merah has been transformed into a touch tennis court, while the space under Gali Batu Flyover will be used for futsal, pickleball courts, and a fitness corner.

“We will identify locations that balance accessibility with the need to minimise disturbance to nearby residents. We will remain mindful of potential noise concerns and ensure that mitigation measures are put in place where necessary.”

Tng Jin Yau, 49, who plays pickleball three to four times a week since picking up the sport last August, was delighted to hear about the development.

He mostly plays at The Sports Arina at the Singapore Expo, and occasionally at the Pasir Ris Sport Centre and ActiveSG Sport Park @ Bedok North.

Mr Tng, who works in the finance industry, said: “It is fantastic news for pickleball players in Singapore. The reality is that when we try to book courts, it is difficult to find courts to play at because a lot of people are playing the sport now.”

He hopes that more indoor courts are built so that matches are not affected by heavy winds or wet weather. With the noise complaints rising in tandem with the popularity of the sport, he added that indoor facilities away from residential areas would ensure that “noise does not become a problem”.

Upcoming ActiveSG facilities will also feature multi-purpose courts, said MCCY, which added that as part of SFMP, 11 Sport-in-Precinct (SIP) facilities have been completed to-date, with another 22 in the pipeline – 11 of which are currently under construction.

SIP facilities are located conveniently within HDB estates and offer a range of sport amenities including sheltered multi-purpose courts, playground and fitness corners.

Providing an update on upcoming facilities, the ministry said that residents can soon enjoy refreshed facilities at Queenstown and Hougang Sport Centre, and that those living in Punggol can also look forward to the opening of Punggol Regional Sport Centre in a year’s time.

When completed, the Punggol venue will comprise a 5,000 capacity football stadium, a swimming complex with five pools, an indoor sport hall with 20 badminton courts, and a team sport hall with three multi-purpose courts. It will also include a gym, activity rooms, sheltered tennis and futsal courts, a water activity centre, and an archery training centre.

Residents near the Chong Pang Integrated Development can look forward to facilities such as swimming pools, fitness studios, a gym, and a jogging track when the facility is completed in 2027. The Toa Payoh Integrated Development is expected to be completed by around 2030.

MCCY also added that design is in progress for the future ActiveSG Sport Park @ Farrer Park, and that it is exploring a sport centre with facilities such as a multi-purpose play field, a swimming complex, multi-purpose sport halls and a park , as well as the conversion of the former boxing gym building into a multi-purpose community sporting space.