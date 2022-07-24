5 challenges in Singapore's social compact - and the way forward

SINGAPORE - Faced with strains ranging from a global pandemic to a world with a hot war and rising great-power tensions, whether a country holds together or comes apart depends on its social compact: a shared understanding of the responsibilities people have to one another in a society.

Alongside these external events, Singaporeans are coming of age with different aspirations and expectations, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said of why it is timely for the country's fourth-generation (4G) leaders to engage Singaporeans in the year-long Forward Singapore exercise to update the Republic's social compact.