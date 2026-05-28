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Fifty-four ministerial-level delegates will attend the dialogue, which takes place from May 29 to 31.

SINGAPORE – Forty-four countries, including 54 minister ial -level delegates, will attend the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), which takes place from May 29 to 31 at the Shangri-La Singapore h otel.

Vietnamese President To Lam, who is also the general-secretary of the country’s Communist Party, will deliver the keynote speech on May 29, with Timor-Leste’s President Jose Ramos-Horta scheduled to give a special address the following day.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will host delegates to a reception at the Istana on May 30.

Other notable attendees include the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also the Minister of State for Defence Affairs, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Nurlan Yermekbayev, and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Organised by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the dialogue is Asia’s premier defence summit to discuss critical security challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.

During the 2025 dialogue, representatives from 47 countries had attended, with French President Emmanuel Macron delivering a keynote speech that marked the first time a European leader had done so during the forum.

In a statement on May 28, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said Singapore’s Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing will speak at the final plenary session on May 31, titled “Evolving Security Partnerships in a Fragmenting World”.

There will be six such sessions in all, along with three special sessions.

MINDEF added that Mr Chan will also host visiting ministers to roundtable discussions on May 30 and 31, as well as defence ministers under the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) to breakfast, as a regular feature of the dialogue.

The FPDA, which comprises Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom, first took form in 1971 to safeguard the external defence of Singapore and Malaysia amid the withdrawal of British forces from Singapore.

He will also co-host a breakfast meeting with ASEAN defence ministers with his counterpart from the Philippines, the Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr., ahead of Singapore taking over from the Philippines as ASEAN chair in 2027.

In addition, Mr Chan will have bilateral meetings with ministers and senior officials from various countries on the sidelines of SLD, said MINDEF.

The SLD, which began in 2002, has provided a “valuable platform for the exchange of perspectives on defence and security issues and initiatives”, said the ministry.

It has also enabled like-minded nations to come together and work towards addressing new challenges , it said.