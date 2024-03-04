$300 vouchers for all HDB households to buy energy- and water-saving products

SINGAPORE – From April 15, HDB households will receive $300 worth of e-vouchers that can be used to buy 10 types of energy- and water-saving appliances and fittings such as air-conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators.

The distribution of these e-vouchers – valid until Dec 31, 2027 – is an expansion of the existing Climate Friendly Households Programme first rolled out in November 2020.

The expansion was announced on March 4 by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor during the debate on her ministry’s budget.

Currently, only one- to three-room HDB flats are eligible for $225 worth of vouchers, which can be used for three types of products. The voucher amount is also fixed for each category – a $150 voucher for energy-saving refrigerators, a $25 voucher for LED lights and a $50 voucher for water-saving shower fittings.

But with the expansion of the programme, $300 in vouchers will be available to the 1.1 million HDB households currently, as well as new flat owners who receive their keys by 2027. The vouchers will be in denominations of $2, $5, $10 and $50, and there will be no restrictions on the amount useable for any appliance.