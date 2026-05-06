30% of second-hand smoke feedback cases in 2025 came from repeat complainants

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SINGAPORE – The National Environment Agency (NEA) received approximately 600 cases of feedback regarding second-hand tobacco smoke from neighbouring homes in 2025, of which around 30 per cent came from individuals who had previously raised the same concerns.

When NEA receives such feedback, it works with other government agencies or the relevant town council to issue advisories to surrounding residential units to encourage smokers to be considerate towards their neighbours, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary in Parliament on May 6.

“NEA does not track whether cases are amicably resolved. However, most feedback cases did not recur after advisories were issued,” he added.

“If the issue remains unresolved, the relevant agency or town council may engage residents in person. Affected residents are also encouraged to resolve the matter through mediation, such as by approaching the Community Mediation Centre.”

MPs had again called for stronger action against second-hand smoke, including classifying second-hand smoke coming from windows and balconies of homes as a public nuisance.

The latter is, however, challenging. Dr Janil questioned the extent to which the Government should “intrude into the privacy of one’s own home and the behaviours that one can engage with there”.

He said this is an issue becau se the authorities have progressively prohibited smoking. Smoking is not allowed at more than 49,000 public places, including most common areas of residential buildings, such as common corridors and void decks, to reduce the public’s exposure to second-hand smoke.

“It’s precisely because we’ve prohibited it in so many of these areas that now we’re having to deal with the issues of what someone does in their own home when that smoke then pervades the neighbour’s home,” said Dr Janil.

He said his ministry can work with the Health Promotion Board to step up public health messages, and with the Housing Board on responsible neighbourly behaviours.

“Smoking is not just an undesirable behaviour at your balcony because it’s going into your neighbour’s home. Smoking should stop. It is bad for you, full stop. It is bad for one’s health,” he added.

Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam said that while there are no plans to issue official guidelines on the negative health impact of second-hand smoke, the Ministry of Health (MOH) already takes into consideration this impact as it rolls out policies, including how it supports the I Quit programmes and how it addresses it in its health promotion activities.

MOH has also been working closely with the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and NEA to address smoking-related public health concerns, she said.