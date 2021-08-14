3 challenges for S'pore to tackle: Refreshing efforts to maintain harmony for a new generation

Covid-19 has strained fault lines in society and brought up difficult issues Singapore needs to deal with, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day message on Sunday. Insight looks at the three issues he cited: lifting the lot of lower-wage workers, addressing anxieties over foreigners, and managing concerns on race and religion.

Children playing traditional games at a pre-school.PHOTO: PCF SPARKLETOTS @ PASIR RIS WEST BLK 517
Recent racist incidents illustrate how issues of race and religion can easily divide society. It is helpful to air and acknowledge issues of race and religion in a candid and respectful manner.

Singapore took several generations of sustained effort to bring the different races and religions together. The resulting social harmony was the fruit of mutual understanding and compromise by the majority as well as the minorities. The country has to continually adjust this delicate balance to maintain harmony as society evolves.

