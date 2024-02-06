27 cases of temporary closure, restricted use of common spaces in 3 years over complaints like noise

SINGAPORE - There have been 27 cases of town councils temporarily closing or restricting the opening hours of recreational facilities in Housing Board estates in the past three years due to complaints from residents on issues like noise.
Giving these figures in a written answer on Feb 5 to a parliamentary question from Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee), Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said this move is a last resort when disruptive behaviour by inconsiderate users of the facilities persists, even after advisories have been put up and grassroot leaders have advised users.
Restricting the use of facilities at specific hours, he said, is done by adjusting the timing of the lighting at the facilities or locking up the facilities at night.
Town councils may also seek assistance from the police and other government agencies like the National Parks Board and the National Environmental Agency (NEA) if the disruptive behaviour persists, he said.
A few public amenities across Singapore were closed in recent months over noise complaints in residential estates.
A void deck in Woodlands Ring Road was barricaded temporarily by Sembawang Town Council in November 2023 after residents complained about schoolchildren playing and shouting.
A month later, a street soccer court in Bedok North was temporarily closed in response to reports of “groups of inconsiderate street soccer court users” creating noise late into the night.
Separately, Minister for Law K. Shanmugam said in a written reply to Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio) that the Government is looking at making mediation mandatory for certain cases of disputes, as part of its review of the Community Dispute Management Framework.
If mediation is made mandatory, frontline officers could step in and mandate mediation for certain types of community disputes, like cases that are long-drawn or escalated between neighbours.
He said: “We are also looking at mandating re-mediation for cases where voluntary mediation was previously attempted and parties arrived at an amicable resolution, but the dispute resurfaces later.”
“With the history of an amicable resolution through mediation, there is value in mandating mediation for such cases.”
Mr Shanmugam said the Government is also studying ways to address concerns that come with mandatory mediation.
Some concerns raised during public engagement include the risk of potential retaliation, and abuse by those insisting on mediation without genuine intent to resolve the dispute, he said.
In the last three years, less than 30 per cent of applications at the Community Mediation Centre involving disputes between neighbours had proceeded to mediation. For cases that proceeded to mediation, more than 80 per cent reached an amicable resolution.
More details on the proposals to introduce mandatory mediation for suitable cases will be shared later, said Mr Shanmugam.
Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh asked in a separate question if the Ministry of National Development would implement the recommendation by the Community Advisory Panel on Neighbourhood Noise – which was set up to address noise-related issues faced by residents – to have a noise threshold for neighbourhood noise.
Mr Lee said that a review on establishing a threshold for residential noise is ongoing, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
“The Municipal Services Office is partnering researchers from the Nanyang Technological University to determine if noise thresholds adopted elsewhere are relevant to the Singapore context, and if so, how they could be applied practically in regulation and dispute resolution,” he said.
The Community Advisory Panel on Neighbourhood Noise had earlier recommended that a quantitative noise threshold in the form of decibels be put into place to help the assessment of egregious cases of neighbourhood noise.
Currently, NEA has established noise limits by decibels to regulate noise level from construction sites and factory premises in Singapore, but there is no such limit for neighbourhood noise generated by residents.
To encourage considerate use of common spaces, Mr Lee said that town councils have put up posters and educational content on various platforms.
Various agencies like the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, the People’s Association, and the Municipal Services Office also promote neighbourliness through community events, campaigns, and outreach.
Mr Lee said: “We encourage all members of the public to be considerate when using shared facilities in our estates.”
“Our shared public spaces play a pivotal role in bringing residents from all walks of life together, and thus, help to build closer neighbourly ties. We should be mindful that there are different needs from various groups in our community.
“We need to adopt a give-and-take spirit and be willing to accommodate the needs of others, to build a more harmonious and inclusive community.”