2.5 million transactions affected by recent DBS, Citibank outages; 810,000 login attempts failed

SINGAPORE – Some 2.5 million payment and automated teller machine transactions could not be completed during the banking outages that hit DBS Bank and Citibank on Oct 14, causing widespread disruption to businesses and consumers, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan on Monday.

Customers also made up to 810,000 failed attempts to access the digital banking platforms of both banks between 2.54pm that day and 4.47am the following day.

Giving the estimates on the impact of the outages in Parliament, Mr Tan said that both banks have fallen short of regulatory requirements to ensure that their critical information technology systems are resilient against prolonged disruptions.

The outages were caused by a fault in the cooling system of an Equinix data centre used by DBS and Citibank. While both activated disaster recovery and contingency plans, services were fully restored only in the early hours of Oct 15.

“While both banks conducted annual exercises to test the recovery of the IT systems at the backup data centres, the specific issues that led to the delays in system recovery on Oct 14 did not surface during those tests,” he added.

Mr Tan noted that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has measures in place to uphold the “reliability and recoverability” of banking services.

Under the Banking Act, banks that are found to have breached MAS’ requirements on technology risk management can be fined up to $100,000. This will be increased to a maximum of $1 million in 2024, Mr Tan said.

MAS also uses other regulatory tools to address lapses in banks’ risk management, Mr Tan said. This includes imposing additional capital requirements and suspending certain bank activities.

He cited DBS as an example, and said the string of five disruptions to banking services in the last eight months was “unacceptable”.

MPs questioned whether the punitive measures imposed on DBS were enough.

Tampines GRC MP Desmond Choo said it is “nothing short of a slap on the wrist”.

Mr Tan noted that MAS took a tougher stance on DBS, by requiring it to hold additional regulatory capital.