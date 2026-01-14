Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

HDB will conduct inspections to find the cause of the condensation and mould before providing “appropriate advice” to flat owners and neighbours.

SINGAPORE – In 2025, the Housing Board received 240 cases of feedback involving condensation and mould on ceilings and walls arising from neighbours’ use of air-conditioners.

Giving this figure in Parliament on Jan 14 , Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling said that in response, HDB will conduct inspections to find the cause of the condensation and mould before providing “appropriate advice” to flat owners and neighbours – including how residents can use their air-cons properly.

She also recommended that flat owners keep rooms well-ventilated to minimise mould growth and consider the use of mould-resistant paint as a preventive measure.

Ms Sun was addressing a question raised by Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) on the number of such cases reported to HDB.

Noting that she has seen an increasing trend of mould and condensation issues which residents cannot do anything about, Ms Tan asked if HDB will consider mandating wall or ceiling enhancements for people who continuously use their air-cons.

She also asked about possible measures that can be taken to ensure accountability, cost-sharing or timely resolution of such disputes between neighbours, in addition to whether guidelines can be introduced to assign responsibility.

Ms Tan added that some residents have experienced mould growth on entire walls or ceilings, and are facing health issues as a result.

Responding, Ms Sun said HDB can provide advice to the neighbours on the proper use of air-cons, including the duration of use and temperature settings.

But in the case of wall and ceiling enhancements, she noted that HDB will have to explore if these will truly work.

Mandating the use of such enhancements would depend on specific circumstances, such as those with egregious use of air-cons that has led to the damage of a neighbour’s flat, added Ms Sun.

She said: “Based on the case specifics, we will have to see how the compensation can be best shared by the two individuals.”