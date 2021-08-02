23 offenders caught for ferrying workers in S'pore without proper canopies on lorries

SINGAPORE - Twenty-three cases of lorries ferrying workers without canopies or with canopies that are too small were caught by the authorities in the first half of this year.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said in Parliament on Monday (Aug 2) that the Ministry of Transport takes such offences seriously, and has been actively enforcing against offenders.

She said in response to a question from Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) that lorries ferrying anyone in their rear decks have been required to be fitted with canopies since 2011. These canopies provide shelter, including against bad weather, said Dr Khor.

First-time offenders face a fine of up to $1,000, and can be jailed for up to three months. The penalties are doubled for repeat offenders.

Dr Khor said: "In the event of severe weather, we recognise that the canopy alone may not confer sufficient protection from the elements.

"Where possible, employers should also consider putting on hold such trips until heavy rain has passed."

Employers are encouraged to install rain covers on the sides of the rear deck, she added. These covers, which are typically waterproof canvas sheets, will complement the roof shelter afforded by canopies, she said.

Members of the public can alert the Land Transport Authority via its hotline should they spot anyone ferrying workers without proper canopies.