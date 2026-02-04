130 persons with autism on wait list for Day Activity Centre spots, up from 80 in 2024

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua said the Government is ramping up the capacity of Day Activity Centres here to meet demand.

SINGAPORE – There are 130 adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) on the wait list for places at the eight Day Activity Centres (DACs) here that cater to them, with wait time averaging nine months, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua said on Feb 4.

Replying to a parliamentary question from Nominated MP Kuah Boon Theng, Mr Chua said the Government is ramping up the capacity of DACs here to meet demand.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) had announced at the debate on its budget in 2024 that 500 DAC spots will be added by 2030. Singapore currently has 32 MSF-funded DACs, with a total capacity of more than 1,800 places.

DACs are community-based facilities for those with disabilities aged 18 and above. Beyond providing social and recreational activities, the centres equip them with daily and community living skills for their independence, and are also a form of respite for caregivers during the day.

Of the 32 DACs, eight are specifically for those on the autism spectrum. In February 2024, MSF said in a written parliamentary reply to MP Dennis Tan (Hougang) that more than 300 clients were enrolled in these eight centres, with about 80 others on the wait list.

It had said that for those pending enrolment, some were in the process of being assessed by the centres and SG Enable would guide them to consider other DACs not specifically catering to autism where appropriate. The ministry did not say then what the average wait time was.

On Feb 4, Ms Kuah further asked if the wait list was a true reflection of the actual demand for DAC spots, given that parents of children with ASD may decide to withdraw if the wait list was too long. She also noted that DAC costs for persons with ASD could be up to $1,900 a month, which could deter families from seeking such services.

Mr Chua said the Government takes a nuanced approach to meeting the needs of persons with disabilities across the island beyond just DAC capacity.

He cited a range of pilot programmes rolled out in recent years, including the Enabled Living Programme, which lets adults with disabilities live independently in public rental flats that offer on-site services. There is also the Home Support Programme starting in mid-2026, which will provide support to those living alone or with family in their own homes.

“Our end objective for persons with disabilities, persons who are living with autism... really is to make sure that they can continue to live in the community with the families for as long as possible,” he said. “That is to say, we want to delay institutionalisation for as long as possible.”

In the next few years, the authorities are also planning to increase the number of Enabling Services Hubs across the island from the current three, so that people can build community connections through social activities, receive caregiver support, and access referral services, he added.

“We are not dealing with a situation where there is a lack of services for persons with disabilities. Rather, sometimes, it’s the navigation of this quite complex landscape that is the issue,” said Mr Chua.

On affordability, Mr Chua said the inter-agency task force to support those with disabilities is looking at the issue deeply.

Ms Kuah also asked if the Government had any plans to collaborate with private special education providers, so as to make more places available to address the short to mid-term critical shortage of DAC places.

Mr Chua said the Government is prepared to do so, and is looking at options for different service models.

“We will increase DAC spaces by 500 over the next few years – by 2030 – and we are prepared to ramp up even more if there is (the) need to do so,” he said.