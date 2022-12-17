Policymakers with a heart for S’pore will move mountains to find solutions: Yaacob at youth event

SINGAPORE - Having a heart for Singapore is what propels policymakers to move mountains to find solutions to issues faced by the people, said former minister Yaacob Ibrahim on Saturday.

“If you are in for the money, you are in the wrong job,” he said.

Dr Yaacob, who retired from politics in 2020, made this point during a dialogue session with young people at the opening ceremony of a three-day Global Youth Leaders’ Summit at the National University of Singapore.

He was responding to student Cathleen Ong, 15, from Nanyang Girls’ High School, who had asked what qualities policymakers should possess.

Dr Yaacob was elected to Parliament in 1997, and had held ministerial portfolios including community development, youth and sports. He had also served as minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs.

He said: “I read a lot of books to understand policy better, understand in education and what to do - I think that curious mind and the understanding that what you are about to do to propose, can affect lives.”

The summit is organised by 24 student leaders from secondary schools and tertiary institutions as well as Dear Asian Youth Singapore, a chapter under the international youth-led organisation Dear Asian Youth, which promotes social action, equality and equity.

The summit was first held virtually in 2021. This year’s iteration features the Model United Nations, which allows participants to role-play as UN delegates and discuss issues including innovation, nation building and conflict resolution.

Mr Lucas Liu, 17, from Hwa Chong Institution and moderator of the session, also asked what young people can do in navigating today’s increasingly complex world.

Dr Yaacob said they should keep an open mind and read widely.

“Build yourself up to be the next generation that can bring Singapore to the next level, and you can’t do that with what you learn in school only, you have to learn beyond school,” he added.

Mr Liu, who is the secretary-general of the summit, said he decided to be part of the organising team as he is interested in social issues and hope to bring together like-minded youths through the event.

“The summit also hopes that the participants will have meaningful takeaways beyond academic discussions, and apply their understanding of critical world issues by sparking change in their own communities,” he added.

Chew Yeam Tong, 15, from Dunman High School, one of 230 participants at the summit, said she is there as she is interested in current affairs.

“I am hoping to learn more about issues that are happening around the world and broaden my horizons,” she added.

The summit is jointly funded by Crimson Education, Eugene Thuraisingam LLP, Our Singapore Fund under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth as well as the Young ChangeMakers Grant under the National Youth Council (NYC).

Separately, Youth Corps Singapore, a division of NYC, provided an update on its volunteering efforts for 2022 on Saturday.

In 2022, 6,000 youth volunteers participated in Youth Corp Singapore’s programmes locally and overseas.