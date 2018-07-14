Policeman sent to hospital after accident involving police vehicle, car

SINGAPORE - A policeman had to be taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and a police vehicle on Saturday morning (July 14).

The accident happened at the junction of Bedok North Road and Bedok Reservoir Road.

In photos shared on citizen journalism site Stomp, the railing on the centre road divider can be seen bent out of shape.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 11.03am.

The 21-year-old police officer was conscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the police officer was a passenger in the police vehicle, and sustained minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.