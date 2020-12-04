Police warn public of fake bank advertisements on mobile phone promotions

SINGAPORE - The police have warned the public about a new variant of phishing scams involving fake bank advertisements on mobile phone promotions.

The fake advertisements claim that banks are working with telcos to offer mobile phone promotions, said the police in a statement on Friday (Dec 4).

Such advertisements have been seen on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram and online marketplace Carousell.

The police said when victims click on links embedded in the fake advertisements, they will be directed to a false bank website where they are asked to provide their Internet banking login details and One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

Victims often only realise they have been scammed after discovering unauthorised transactions from their bank accounts.

The police said scammers may also modify such sites from time to time in order to target customers from different banks and e-commerce platforms.

The public are advised to be wary of links provided in unsolicited advertisements and text messages, "especially those related to deals that seem too good to be true", said the police.

They should also verify the authenticity of information with official websites and sources, and never disclose their personal or Internet banking details and OTPs to anyone.

Those who have noticed fraudulent transactions involving their bank accounts or credit and debit cards should cancel their cards immediately.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit this website or call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688.

Those with information on such scams may call the police hotline 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at this website.