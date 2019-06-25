Police warn of scam SMSes threatening victims with fire at their premises

SINGAPORE - Police said they have received reports of a new type of scams where victims received threatening text messages instructing them to make fund transfers or risk their premises being set on fire.

In an advisory on Tuesday (June 25), police said they have received more than 69 such reports. The victims were told to transfer money to a designated bank account.

According to the police, there were no reports of money being lost in such scams.

The police advised the public to remain calm and make no fund transfers if they receive such messages.

Victims are advised not to reply to the message and to block and report the number as spam.

The public may provide information related to such cases by calling the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submitting details at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness