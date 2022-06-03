Police warn against fake online articles linking PM Lee to cryptocurrency auto-trading programs

SINGAPORE - The police on Friday (June 3) warned the public to remain vigilant against fake online articles that feature Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong purportedly endorsing cryptocurrency auto-trading programs that are portrayed as highly lucrative.

These fake articles, which are usually paid advertisements, act as "clickbait", as they direct users to different websites once they click on links within these articles.

These websites offer investments through cryptocurrency trading or other financial products. Users would receive calls from the scheme's "representatives" after providing their contact details.

PM Lee was falsely linked to fake articles on cryptocurrency auto-trading programs such as BitlQ that claim that such programs have generated "massive profits", according to the police.

The police strongly advised the public to check and clarify any information against sources, such as the Financial Institutions Directory, the Register of Representatives and the Investor Alert List on the Monetary Authority of Singapore's website, before making any investment decisions.

In addition to PM Lee, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung were also recently falsely linked to products online and had put up Facebook posts to warn against them.

In a May 26 post, Mr Gan cautioned against an advertisement that falsely portrayed him as promoting a tea that claimed to stabilise blood sugar.

On April 26, Mr Ong posted on Facebook warning the public to ignore doctored pictures of him endorsing medical products.