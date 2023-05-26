Police trying to identify man reportedly seen in covered drain in Hillview

SINGAPORE – The police are trying to establish the identity of the person reportedly seen inside a covered drain along a footpath in Hume Avenue on Thursday morning.

According to a report by Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News, a resident living nearby called the police after he saw a man in the drain with a torchlight and dressed only in his underwear.

Photos of the incident show more than 10 police cars, around 30 police officers and a number of Gurkhas deployed to search for the man. Shin Min said the search efforts took more than five hours.

On Friday, the police said they were alerted to the incident at 51 Hume Avenue at 6.39am on Thursday.

With the help of national water agency PUB, police officers found discarded items such as a luggage bag, clothing, fashion accessories, kitchenware and 20 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the drain.