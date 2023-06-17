Police to meet residents each month over drinks in new Coffee with a Cop initiative

SINGAPORE - A new programme will let residents meet their neighbourhood’s police officers more regularly, rather than mainly in passing on the street and during crises.

From June, all 35 Neighbourhood Police Centres (NPCs) across the island will step-up their public engagement by hosting monthly coffee sessions at food and beverage outlets in their respective neighbourhoods.

In each two-hour session, residents will be able to chat with up to four officers from their local Community Policing Unit (CPU) about any topic over coffee or tea, with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) picking up the tab.

Launching the initiative at the Police Community Roadshow at One Punggol on Saturday, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said Singapore’s reputation as one of the safest countries in the world is built on the trust between the police and the community.

A 2021 survey conducted by the SPF found that 96 per cent of respondents said they trusted the police, and 98 per cent said they were willing to help and provide information to police officers, noted SM Teo.

“Maintaining the strong relationship between the police and the community requires continuous effort,” he said.

Police usually engage specific groups such as youths, residents and workplaces with targeted intention and messaging, said director of SPF’s Community Partnership Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Shng Yunn Chinn.

In contrast, Coffee with a Cop is open to all members of the public, and has no specific agenda.

“We wanted a platform to let members of public approach us easily in a very convenient and accessible manner, just to build trust and for them to have deeper conversations with us,” he said.

For instance, officers can educate residents on local crime trends, while residents can also raise any concerns about their neighbourhood and receive guidance on lodging a report if necessary, he added.

The nationwide programme comes after the police conducted a three-month pilot in 2022. The SPF was inspired by similar initiatives in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, but was not sure whether this could work in Singapore given the different cultural contexts, said AC Shng.

From June to September 2022, police officers from three NPCs - Sengkang, Geylang and Bukit Timah - engaged over 230 residents from all walks of life at fast food outlets, hawker centres and coffee joints in their community.

Post-event surveys with participants showed that 99 per cent said they would recommend it to their friends and family.

“We’re heartened by the feedback, and we realised that sometimes it’s a matter of giving the public an opportunity to come forward,” said AC Shng.