Police to mark 200 years of service in 2020

From just a 12-man team to the 15,000-strong force today, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) will mark its 200 years of service with a series of commemorative events throughout next year.

Announcing the SPF200 on Wednesday, the police said they will be hosting various initiatives throughout next year, including a 24-hour torch relay run, a book launch, a heritage trail and a musical.

Beginning on Jan 11, the police bicentennial's calendar of events and activities will highlight the rich heritage of the force and showcase the evolution of policing work since May 1820, when the SPF was first formed.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Wilson Lim, director of the public affairs department, said: "In marking this Police Bicentennial, we reflect on the fundamentals that shaped our policing journey even as we continue to transform for the future, and we reaffirm our commitment to serving the community and safeguarding Singapore every day."

He added: "We also want to thank the community for giving us their continued trust and support, and to further deepen the police-community bond."

To go along with the activities, an SPF200 logo was designed with elements distinctive to SPF's identity, such as its red and blue corporate colours and police chevrons.

Elements of the logo include an infinity symbol to signify the police's commitment and continuous role in safeguarding Singapore, as well as a gradient bar that mirrors the coloured blinkers on a police car, representing the dedication of officers who work with the community to keep Singapore safe and secure every day.

The SPF200 tagline, "Saluting the Past", is about commemorating the force's legacy and paying homage to its history, heritage and achievements, said the police.

The tagline reaffirms the SPF's commitment to safeguard Singapore and make it the safest place in the world, said the police, adding: "It expresses our confidence in a strong police-community partnership and in future generations of police officers to continue our legacy into the next 200 years and beyond."

What's in store

The bicentennial events include: • Launch of a set of commemorative stamps • SPF200 Run, a 24-hour torch relay run covering a 200km route • SPF200 exhibition titled Frontier Town To Safest City, at the National Museum of Singapore from Feb 6 to May 17 • Police Heritage Trail highlighting iconic landmarks key to SPF's development starting on May 28 • Police Day Parade and Show on June 3 • SPF200 Musical on Aug 29

The SPF is one of the oldest government organisations and began under the leadership of Mr Francis James Bernard, son-in-law of Singapore's first Resident William Farquhar.

Today, the SPF consists of 15,000 regular officers, civilian staff and full-time national servicemen, and is also supported by volunteer police officers and operationally ready NSmen.