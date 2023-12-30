Police to light up Marina Bay during New Year’s Eve countdown with crowd management lights

SINGAPORE – Light projections and fireworks are set to be the highlights at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024 on Dec 31.

But the police will also be deploying their own new lights at the New Year’s Eve event for the first time.

A series of LED lights, developed as part of a police project to improve crowd management, will be deployed within the Marina Bay area during the event, which saw some 500,000 people turning up in December 2022.

LED runway lights, which are sets of portable flashing lights, will be placed on the ground at the War Memorial Park area to illuminate the pathways and guide the crowds in the right direction.

The runway lights were first used operationally during the National Day Parade 2023.

The lights are not fixed to the ground and can be moved.

Even if they are accidentally kicked, they can be returned to their original positions and continue to function, as they can withstand being run over by a vehicle.

Sheets of LED reflective arrows will also be put up by the police in the Marina Bay area, and feature flashing lights to direct crowds.