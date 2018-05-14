Police take down 'terrorists' at Telok Blangah Emergency Preparedness Day

Members of the Singapore Police Force's Clementi Division Emergency Response Team taking down a "terrorist" at Telok Blangah Emergency Preparedness Day yesterday. More than 1,000 residents of Telok Blangah attended the event, which is part of the SGSecure movement to prepare citizens on how to respond in case of a terrorist attack. A live exercise simulating an attack by gunmen was held at Telok Blangah Mall and Market, with 50 residents and volunteers demonstrating essential survival and first aid skills (above). Mr Lim Hng Kiang, grassroots adviser to Telok Blangah Constituency, attended the event. The event also showcased booths where people could learn how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to use automated external defibrillators (AED), as well as recruit people for the community emergency response team.