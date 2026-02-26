Police seek information on two teenage girls last seen near Defu industrial area on Feb 13
SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 26 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of two teenage girls.
Nurul Ashwiny Abdullah, 16, and Ms Chloe Lim Jia Xuan, 19, were last seen in the vicinity of Defu Avenue 1 on Feb 13 at about 6am.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.