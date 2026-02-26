Straitstimes.com header logo

Police seek information on two teenage girls last seen near Defu industrial area on Feb 13

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nurul Ashwiny Abdullah (L) and Chloe Lim were last seen in the vicinity of Defu Avenue 1 on Feb 13.

Nurul Ashwiny Abdullah (left) and Ms Chloe Lim Jia Xuan were last seen in the vicinity of Defu Avenue 1 on Feb 13.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Laura Chia

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – The police on Feb 26 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of two teenage girls.

Nurul Ashwiny Abdullah, 16, and Ms Chloe Lim Jia Xuan, 19, were last seen in the vicinity of Defu Avenue 1 on Feb 13 at about 6am.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

More on this topic
Who goes missing in Singapore?
Why would he go? He has no experience fishing: Mum of boy who went missing at Kallang River
See more on

Missing people

Police

Children and youth

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.