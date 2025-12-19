Police seek information on missing 66-year-old man last seen in Jurong West

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Ibrahim Rahmat, 66, was last seen around Block 550 Jurong West Street 42 on Dec 18, at about 11am.

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Mr Ibrahim Rahmat , 66.

In a statement on Dec 19, the police said Mr Ibrahim had last been seen around Block 550 Jurong West Street 42 on Dec 18 at about 11am.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.