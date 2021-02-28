Police Security Command officers trained in advanced driving techniques to protect VIPs

SINGAPORE - Like in an action movie, Station Inspector Judee Khoo had to perform an evasive manoeuvre to protect a VIP when she noticed a motorcyclist moving at high speed towards the security convoy.

Station Insp Khoo put pedal to the metal, moving her car so it was between the vehicle the VIP was in and the motorcycle. The bike came to a screeching stop, narrowly avoiding an accident.

The incident happened two years ago but remains fresh in the mind of the 38-year-old, who joined the Police Security Command (SecCom) in 2005.

On Thursday (Feb 26), personal security officers (PSOs) like Station Insp Khoo demonstrated their driving skills at the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai.

These officers are trained to put themselves in harm's way for the people they protect.

They can execute manoeuvres while driving to escape the hostile situation and protect the VIP from harm.

In a J-turn drill, drivers demonstrated how they move from danger quickly by putting their vehicle in reverse before executing a sharp 180-degree turn.

They also showed a counter move - a precision immobilisation technique which involves steering their vehicle in close proximity to a pursuing car, and causing it to lose control and stop.

Station Insp Khoo said drills alone are not enough.

"Sometimes fatigue and tiredness come into play, so it doesn't mean the more drills you do, the more perfect (your driving) will be. You have to be very alert and mentally resilient," she explained.

PSO drivers are trained in foot and vehicular escorts. To become one, the officer has to undergo stringent assessments of their driving ability and receive hours of training.





Station Inspector Judee Khoo at the Home Team Tactical Centre on Feb 25, 2021. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Among other things, they need to know how to manage impromptu situations.

While most days are calm on the roads, police said motorists that come between the motorcade in a security convoy can spark unnecessary alarm.

"We advise motorists to give way to the convoy in their motorcade escort duties whenever they see them on the road once it's safe for them to do so," they said.